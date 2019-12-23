FY2020 EPS Estimates for Theratechnologies Inc. Reduced by National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Theratechnologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.20.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mackie raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

THTX stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $211.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

