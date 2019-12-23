FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Aduro BioTech Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aduro BioTech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Aduro BioTech’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADRO opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aduro BioTech has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 78.64% and a negative net margin of 544.94%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 31.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

