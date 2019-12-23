FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hardwoods Distribution Inc Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HDI) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report released on Thursday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.82. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$16.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $354.79 million and a PE ratio of 12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.88. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of C$10.04 and a 1-year high of C$16.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

