FY2021 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications Inc Cut by Desjardins (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now expects that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.15.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

NYSE:SJR opened at $20.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Shaw Communications by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Shaw Communications by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

