GameCredits Market Cap Hits $2.76 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. GameCredits has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $18,367.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000527 BTC on major exchanges including BitBay, Bittrex, HitBTC and Coinrail.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00557430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011118 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008145 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000480 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Coinrail, Upbit, Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia, Crex24, Poloniex, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

