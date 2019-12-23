GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

GLIBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on GCI Liberty from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup upgraded GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other GCI Liberty news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $1,157,300.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,046,905.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $2,191,029.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,080,490.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in GCI Liberty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GCI Liberty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GCI Liberty stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.33. 5,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,850. GCI Liberty has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $74.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $227.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 56.87%. Analysts predict that GCI Liberty will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

