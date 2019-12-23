General Electric (LON:GEC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.06

General Electric (LON:GEC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.06 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.11 ($0.15), with a volume of 18008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

The company has a market cap of $969.86 million and a P/E ratio of -17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 398.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 866.79.

General Electric Company Profile (LON:GEC)

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.