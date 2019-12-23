General Mills, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Mills in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $53.28 on Monday. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.