Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of GEVO opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $34.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.45. Gevo has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $4.25.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). Gevo had a negative net margin of 119.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gevo stock. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Gevo at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

