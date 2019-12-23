Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on GEI. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$27.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 24.31. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$16.90 and a one year high of C$27.68.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.0700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.39%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

