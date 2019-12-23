Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$28.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gibson Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CSFB restated a neutral rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.23.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$27.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$16.90 and a 52-week high of C$27.68.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.0700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.39%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

