Global Social Chain Market Cap Reaches $2.14 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Rfinex, Indodax and HADAX. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $63,314.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00182496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.01175674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00117102 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Indodax, Rfinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

