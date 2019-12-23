Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Greenspace Brands Inc (CVE:JTR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 166890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21.

About Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada. It provides beef and pork products under Life Choices brand; grass fed dairy, such as milk, yogurt, butter, and kefir under the Rolling Meadow brand; Kiwi Pure, a grass-fed butter; snacks under the Central Roast brand; and organic juices and drinks under the Kiju brand.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenspace Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenspace Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.