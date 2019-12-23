Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort stock opened at $60.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.64. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 39.59%. The business had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 58.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 45.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the second quarter worth $259,000. 9.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

