Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

ASR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 218.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 250.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV stock opened at $186.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.49. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a fifty-two week low of $137.06 and a fifty-two week high of $191.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $211.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

