GT Gold (CVE:GTT) PT Set at C$2.50 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$2.50 price objective on GT Gold (CVE:GTT) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GT Gold stock opened at C$1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.54 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. GT Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.56 and a twelve month high of C$1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.95.

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GT Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About GT Gold

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company's flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 43,178 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

