Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $387.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.06.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNTY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, EVP Martin C. Bell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $64,460.00. Also, President Kirk L. Lee sold 7,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $231,328.84. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

