Guyana Goldstrike (CVE:GYA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Guyana Goldstrike Inc (CVE:GYA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.33 target price on Guyana Goldstrike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Guyana Goldstrike Company Profile (CVE:GYA)

Guyana Goldstrike Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Marudi Gold Project that covers an area of approximately 13,500 acres located in Guyana, South America. The company was formerly known as Swift Resources Inc and changed its name to Guyana Goldstrike Inc in March 2017.

