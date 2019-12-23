Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Hits New 52-Week High at $145.00

Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 138 ($1.82), with a volume of 55659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.84).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HWG shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 146 ($1.92) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 123.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.23 million and a PE ratio of 10.30.

In other Harworth Group news, insider Owen Michaelson sold 76,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.63), for a total value of £95,168.76 ($125,189.11).

Harworth Group Company Profile (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

