HashCoin (HSC) Market Cap Tops $821,320.00

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. HashCoin has a total market cap of $821,320.00 and $1,081.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.04 or 0.06293836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000484 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029910 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000280 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

