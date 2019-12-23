HBZ coin (HBZ) Reaches Market Cap of $789,934.00

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded down 43.3% against the US dollar. HBZ coin has a total market capitalization of $789,934.00 and approximately $17,143.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HBZ coin token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Exmo, HitBTC and Bitlish.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HBZ coin Profile

HBZ coin is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/#. The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial.

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exmo, Bitlish and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

