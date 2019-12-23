Head to Head Analysis: Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) & Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) and Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.5% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Carolina Trust Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Carolina Trust Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Carolina Trust Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp $112.40 million 2.09 $8.63 million N/A N/A Carolina Trust Bancshares $22.34 million 5.48 $2.95 million N/A N/A

Republic First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Carolina Trust Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Carolina Trust Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp 0.90% 0.46% 0.04% Carolina Trust Bancshares 15.35% 8.30% 0.92%

Volatility & Risk

Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carolina Trust Bancshares has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Republic First Bancorp and Carolina Trust Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Carolina Trust Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Republic First Bancorp beats Carolina Trust Bancshares on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans, real estate loans, construction and land development loans, automobile loans, home improvement loans, mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products, as well as lockbox services. It has branches; and 25 proprietary ATMs located in its store network. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Carolina Trust Bancshares

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, mortgage, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services. As of December 31, 2018, the company served its customers through a network of automated teller machines and nine full-service offices located in Lincolnton, Denver, Forest City, Gastonia, Hickory, Lake Lure, Mooresville, and Vale, North Carolina, as well as operated a loan production office in Salisbury, North Carolina. Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lincolnton, North Carolina.

