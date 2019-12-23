Head to Head Contrast: Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) versus California Resources (NASDAQ:CRC)

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get California Resources alerts:

72.9% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of California Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares California Resources and Torchlight Energy Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $3.06 billion 0.15 $328.00 million $1.27 7.39 Torchlight Energy Resources $1.28 million 44.74 -$5.81 million N/A N/A

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Torchlight Energy Resources.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and Torchlight Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 12.41% -23.46% 0.84% Torchlight Energy Resources -528.13% -28.59% -12.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for California Resources and Torchlight Energy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 1 1 3 0 2.40 Torchlight Energy Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

California Resources currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 155.86%. Torchlight Energy Resources has a consensus target price of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 269.51%. Given Torchlight Energy Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Torchlight Energy Resources is more favorable than California Resources.

Risk and Volatility

California Resources has a beta of 4.4, meaning that its stock price is 340% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torchlight Energy Resources has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

California Resources beats Torchlight Energy Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2018, the company had net proved reserves of 712 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also generates and sells electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Torchlight Energy Resources

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.