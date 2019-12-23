Head to Head Survey: FSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) vs. Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI)

FSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) and Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

FSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hometrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.3% of FSB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Hometrust Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of FSB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Hometrust Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FSB Bancorp and Hometrust Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FSB Bancorp $15.26 million 2.19 $140,000.00 N/A N/A Hometrust Bancshares $160.15 million 3.01 $27.15 million N/A N/A

Hometrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than FSB Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for FSB Bancorp and Hometrust Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Hometrust Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hometrust Bancshares has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. Given Hometrust Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hometrust Bancshares is more favorable than FSB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares FSB Bancorp and Hometrust Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FSB Bancorp 0.04% 0.02% N/A Hometrust Bancshares 16.95% 6.79% 0.80%

Summary

Hometrust Bancshares beats FSB Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FSB Bancorp

FSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and non-interest-bearing demand deposits. It also originates one- to four-family residential real estate mortgages, and home equity lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; and other loans consisting of automobile, passbook, overdraft protection, and unsecured loans. In addition, the company offers investment advisory services, such as annuities, insurance products, and mutual funds. It operates through four branch offices located in Penfield, Irondequoit, Webster, and Perinton, New York; and loan origination offices in Pittsford and Greece in the Rochester metropolitan area, as well as in Buffalo and Watertown, New York. The company was formerly known as FSB Community Bankshares, Inc. and changed its name to FSB Bancorp, Inc. in July 2016. FSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Fairport, New York.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company's loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides small business administration loans, indirect automobile loans, and municipal leases; and cash management and online/mobile banking services, as well as ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated 43 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

