Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Given Buy Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 302.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Health Insurance Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.43.

Shares of HIIQ opened at $19.86 on Friday. Health Insurance Innovations has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $322.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $119,625.00. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,674,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,145 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 37,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

