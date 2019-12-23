Helium Trading 149.5% Higher This Week (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, Helium has traded up 149.5% against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $267,991.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007143 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001571 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000195 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About Helium

HLM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,317,115 coins and its circulating supply is 11,968,735 coins. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

