HempCoin Price Reaches $0.0009 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 45.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $240,399.00 and $55.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 144.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00056933 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00082905 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000902 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00071063 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,480.76 or 0.99769208 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000131 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 253,685,286 coins and its circulating supply is 253,550,136 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.