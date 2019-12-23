Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $844.03 Million

Brokerages expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report sales of $844.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $848.30 million and the lowest is $841.80 million. Hologic reported sales of $830.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $3.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.58. 38,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,564. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Hologic has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $53.74.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $230,948.46. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,481 shares of company stock worth $9,988,288. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 3,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

