HSBC Downgrades KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KZMYY opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.61.

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

