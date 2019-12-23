HSBC Increases TUI (LON:TUI) Price Target to GBX 1,040

TUI (LON:TUI) had its price objective upped by HSBC from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TUI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TUI to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TUI to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 1,020 ($13.42) to GBX 970 ($12.76) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,012.14 ($13.31).

Shares of TUI opened at GBX 948 ($12.47) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53. TUI has a 1-year low of GBX 686.60 ($9.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,230 ($16.18). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,022.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 886.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of €0.54 ($0.63) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TUI’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

