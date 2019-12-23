HSBC Lowers SEGRO (LON:SGRO) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 869 ($11.43) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 840 ($11.05).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.67) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEGRO to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 827.50 ($10.89).

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 875 ($11.51) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.15. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 577.60 ($7.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 900.60 ($11.85). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 863.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 789.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31.

In other SEGRO news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

