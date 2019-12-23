Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hudson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. Hudson reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hudson.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Hudson had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Hudson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America cut Hudson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson by 729.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hudson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 41.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,452. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Hudson has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

