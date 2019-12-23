Huobi Token (HT) Price Hits $2.88 on Exchanges

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $694.24 million and $144.67 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for about $2.88 or 0.00038005 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Bibox, LBank and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $471.94 or 0.06233806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001864 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00022325 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,284,047 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io, LBank, Huobi and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.