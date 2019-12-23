Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sets New 12-Month High at $172.18

Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $172.18 and last traded at $170.48, with a volume of 2936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.39.

ICLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.14.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The business had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.75 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Icon during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Icon during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Icon by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Icon by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Icon by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

