ICON Reaches Market Cap of $62.95 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001623 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit and OOOBTC. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. ICON has a market cap of $62.95 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ICON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00182831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.01176706 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00020555 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025630 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00117209 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 511,428,856 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, OKEx, Hotbit, Huobi, OOOBTC, Binance, Gate.io, CoinTiger, Upbit, COSS, IDEX, Rfinex, ABCC, Bithumb, Allbit, HitBTC and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.