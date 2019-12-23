IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Sets New 1-Year High at $173.85

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $173.85 and last traded at $173.85, with a volume of 19528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.37.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $3,853,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,459.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $2,420,403.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,623.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of IDEX by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 67,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 959,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

