IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given $32.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $32.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.36) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IGM Biosciences an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.05. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.14. The company has a current ratio of 38.62, a quick ratio of 38.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($1.32). On average, equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $497,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth $55,806,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,504,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IGM Biosciences (IGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.