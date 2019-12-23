Ignition Price Up 34.3% Over Last Week (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, Ignition has traded 34.3% higher against the dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $74,029.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0596 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00056793 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00082264 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000907 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00070501 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,558.91 or 0.99613772 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,256,308 coins and its circulating supply is 1,243,135 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

