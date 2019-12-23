Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Immunomedics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.47). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMU opened at $20.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Immunomedics has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMMU. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 18.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the third quarter worth about $812,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 536,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45,787 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Immunomedics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bryan Ball purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $70,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $13,230,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

