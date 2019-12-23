IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Receives $38.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

PI opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $592.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35. IMPINJ has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $40.24.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IMPINJ will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $332,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,193,784.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $108,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,250 shares of company stock worth $1,525,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in IMPINJ by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,269,000 after purchasing an additional 300,788 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in IMPINJ by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 796,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 304,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IMPINJ by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 132,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in IMPINJ by 58.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 180,513 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IMPINJ by 198.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 130,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

