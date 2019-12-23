Impleum (IMPL) Market Cap Hits $22,270.00

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Impleum coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Impleum has traded up 33.8% against the dollar. Impleum has a total market capitalization of $22,270.00 and $4.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00042835 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00046982 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Impleum

Impleum (CRYPTO:IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 6,442,421 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,271 coins. The official website for Impleum is impleum.com. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum.

Buying and Selling Impleum

Impleum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

