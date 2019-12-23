Independent Research Analysts Give Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) a €17.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SZU. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.38 ($19.04).

Get Suedzucker alerts:

Shares of SZU opened at €16.28 ($18.93) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of -3.75. Suedzucker has a 12-month low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a 12-month high of €16.33 ($18.99). The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22.

Suedzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.