Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s previous close.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital raised their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. alerts:

Shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$71.52. 109,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,563. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 52-week low of C$41.32 and a 52-week high of C$71.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$67.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. will post 5.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.