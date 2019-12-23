ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €12.10 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.10 ($14.07) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INGA. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.26 ($14.25).

ING Groep has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.41).

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

