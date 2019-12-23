Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.87

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$4.87 ($3.45) and last traded at A$4.86 ($3.45), with a volume of 2666017 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$4.80 ($3.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.62, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$3.77.

In other Ingenia Communities Group news, insider James (Jim) Hazel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.45 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of A$44,500.00 ($31,560.28).

About Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA)

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 300 entity with a market capitalisation of over $650 million and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'.

