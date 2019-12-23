Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NGVT. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ingevity to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ingevity from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.89.

Shares of NGVT opened at $86.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.16. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $72.59 and a twelve month high of $120.41.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 53.69%. The business had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 13.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 43.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

