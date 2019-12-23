Insider Buying: PRS Reit PLC (LON:PRSR) Insider Purchases 22,000 Shares of Stock

PRS Reit PLC (LON:PRSR) insider Jim Prower bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £20,020 ($26,335.17).

Shares of LON PRSR remained flat at $GBX 90 ($1.18) during midday trading on Monday. 121,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,634. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 86.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 90.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.75 million and a P/E ratio of 31.03. PRS Reit PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 102.50 ($1.35). The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. PRS Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

About PRS Reit

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

