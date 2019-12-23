Insider Selling: Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IMKTA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.18. 49,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,934. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average is $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $973.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.36. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $48.68.

Several brokerages have commented on IMKTA. BidaskClub raised Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 67.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 887,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after buying an additional 356,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after acquiring an additional 59,330 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 49,312 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

