International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) vs. Prism Technologies Group (NASDAQ:PRZM) Critical Comparison

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Prism Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PRZM) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.4% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. 43.1% of International Money Express shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Prism Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and Prism Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 6.14% 57.27% 10.38% Prism Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Money Express and Prism Technologies Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $273.90 million 1.66 -$7.24 million ($0.05) -239.60 Prism Technologies Group N/A N/A -$12.78 million N/A N/A

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Prism Technologies Group.

Risk & Volatility

International Money Express has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prism Technologies Group has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for International Money Express and Prism Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 1 5 0 2.83 Prism Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Money Express currently has a consensus price target of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 49.03%. Given International Money Express’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Prism Technologies Group.

Summary

International Money Express beats Prism Technologies Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Prism Technologies Group Company Profile

Prism Technologies Group, Inc. licenses and enforces a portfolio of patents relating to its technologies. It owns a portfolio of approximately 50 issued patents in the areas of computer and network security, semiconductors, and medical technology. The company was formerly known as Internet Patents Corporation and changed its name to Prism Technologies Group, Inc. in September 2015. Prism Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Folsom, California.

