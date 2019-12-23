Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.35 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.73) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.65 ($3.08) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.10 ($2.44) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.50) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.24 ($2.60).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

